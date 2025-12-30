(BIVN) – Stacie Waltjen has been hired as the new Director of the Hawaiʻi County Department of Liquor Control, which regulates the sale and consumption of intoxicating liquor on Hawaiʻi island.

Waltjen takes over for the retiring Gerald Takase, who served as Liquor Control Director since 2011.

The Hawaiʻi County Liquor Commission approved the selection of Waltjen at a meeting earlier this month, after interviewing and vetting applicants.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi:

Waltjen has served with the Department of Liquor Control since 2017 in the roles of Liquor Licensing Officer and Liquor Licensing Technician. She was previously Executive Secretary to the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director from 2014-2016. Waltjen joined the County in 2005 at the Office of the Corporation Counsel where she worked as a Legal Technician and Legal Clerk.

“Stacie Waltjen brings a wealth of experience – including at the licensing, legal review, and administrative levels – that makes her an excellent fit for this role,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “I wish to congratulate her and give a sincere mahalo to Gerald Takase for his many years of dedicated service.”

Waltjen will officially take the position on Wednesday, December 31.