(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi, in effect through this evening.

Large, breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet will be possible along north facing shores of Hāmākua, North Kohala, and Hilo districts through 6 p.m. this evening.

“Overlapping, medium-period northwest (320 degree) and north-northwest (340-350 degree) swells will maintain advisory-level surf, with little change through this evening,” forecasters said. “Surf is expected to decline through Friday.”

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. “You will be informed as conditions change.”