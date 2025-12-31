(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reminding the public about the rules for fireworks ahead of New Year’s, so they may enjoy a safe holiday.

In a news release, the police department stated it is concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, and reminded that Hawaiʻi state law dictates that “anyone purchasing, possessing, storing, setting off, igniting or discharging aerial devices, display fireworks or articles pyrotechnic without a valid pyrotechnic permit may face Class C felony charges resulting in a five-year term of imprisonment if convicted.”

The reminder comes as the United States Attorney recently announced the arrests of two men for fireworks-related criminal offenses, following an undercover operation to surveil the distribution of illegal fireworks on the Big Island.

“Please remember that anyone igniting aerial pyrotechnic displays risk not only their life but also the lives of loved ones nearby and potentially neighbors as well,” the Hawaiʻi police stated, as the department provided the following information:

When/what fireworks are allowed:

The use of fireworks is permitted from 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2025, until 1 a.m. New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Residents who want to set off fireworks must pay a permit fee of $25, available from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, which allows an adult to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers.

Common fireworks allowed without a permit include:

cylindrical fountains

cone fountains

wheels

illuminating torches and colored fire

dipped sticks

sparklers

salutes

When/what fireworks are NOT allowed:

It’s illegal to set off fireworks:

At any time outside the specified time period on New Year’s Eve.

In any school building or on any school grounds without authorization from school officials.

Within 1,000 feet of any hospital, convalescent home, care home for the elderly, church where services are held, zoo, animal hospital or shelter.

Prohibited fireworks include:

jumping jacks

flying pigs

rockets

helicopters

satellites

roman candles

mines

shells

aerial luminary devices, also known as sky lanterns.

Hawai‘i Police Department reminds residents that it’s also illegal to: