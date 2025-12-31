(BIVN) – The launch of the Waikoloa Village Evacuation Traffic Study will take place in the new year, starting with a public meeting.

Hawaiʻi County officials will host the public meeting on January 9th at the Waikoloa Village Association Golf Banquet Room (68-1792 Melia Street), from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The Mana Road fire evacuation in 2021 highlighted the need to take a deep look at existing evacuation plans,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “This study will provide important data for improving our emergency response and meeting the needs of our people, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

The federally funded study will conducted by KLD Associates under contract with Civil Defense, officials say. The study will “look at the existing street network, including the primary evacuation routes of Waikoloa Road and the Hulu Street emergency route, but also will consider future needs,” the County says.

“We asked the consultant to consider the impact of the significant growth that’s expected in the area’s population, so we can make good decisions for the future of Waikoloa Village,” said Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno. “We hope residents will come out to the meeting to help ensure that the study includes their input.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is funding the study through a Community Development Block Grant for hazard mitigation.