(BIVN) – The Deputy Director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, Ryan Kanaka‘ole, will serve as acting chair and director of the department while Chair Dawn Chang is out on medical leave.

Governor Josh Green announced the acting leadership designation earlier this week.

“Jaime and I send our heartfelt aloha to Dawn and her ʻohana as she recovers,” said Governor Green. “Dawn has been a dedicated steward of Hawaiʻi’s lands, waters and wildlife and we wish her strength and a full recovery.”

“DLNR remains in good hands as Ryan Kanaka‘ole steps in as acting chair and director. He brings steady leadership and a deep commitment to mālama ʻāina and community,” Governor Green added.

The DLNR day-to-day operations will continue without interruption, the state reported. “DLNR leadership, boards and commissions remain fully staffed and empowered to carry out their responsibilities,” a news release stated. The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) and Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) will continue their scheduled meetings and hearings as planned.

Acting Chair Kanakaʻole was raised in Waiohinu, in the Kaʻū district of Hawaiʻi island. Prior to his work with the DLNR, Kanakaʻole served as a deputy attorney general with the Department of the Attorney General, where he represented the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corp. and the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. From 2017 to 2023, he served as deputy attorney general for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

“We look forward to welcoming Dawn back when she is ready,” Governor Green said.