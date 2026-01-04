(BIVN) – The episodic eruption at the summit of Kīlauea continues, with the next high lava fountain event expected to occur later this week.

In the weekly Volcano Watch article, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory research geophysicist Ingrid Johanson looks back at the fireworks that were on display this year at Halemaʻumaʻu within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park:

Kīlauea has been providing “fireworks” all year long on the Island of Hawaiʻi, and today we present a summary in commemoration of the New Year. Since December 23, 2024, the north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, within Kaluapele (the summit caldera), have erupted in 39 lava fountaining episodes (episodes 13, 24, 28, 34, and 38 are highlighted in the photos accompanying this article). Though it didn’t seem like it at the time, lava fountaining episodes began modestly, with heights below 650 feet (198 m) through January and February. Episode 15 on March 25–26 marked a transition, with a maximum fountain height from the south vent that jumped up to 1050 feet (320 m). Since then, fountain heights have often been in the range of 1050-1250 feet (320–381 m), except for a episodes 29–32 (July 20–September 2), when fountains occurred at a steep angle that limited their height. New record fountain heights occurred steadily through the year, with the current record dating from episode 35 on October 17 when the fountain from the south vent reached a height of 1574 feet (480 m).

While fountaining slowly reached higher heights during the year, the crater floor was also incrementally being raised by lava flows. Nearly 200 million cubic meters (300 million cubic yards) of lava has been erupted since the eruption began just over one year ago. This is more than twice the amount that erupted from Puʻuʻōʻō in an average year from 1983 to 2018. Lava flows have raised the floor of the crater by an average of 225 feet (69 m), while the bases of the vents themselves have risen nearly 450 feet (137 m).

With the rise in the vent elevations, even if the fountains stay the same height, their peaks are now reaching higher elevations in the air. In fact, the elevations of the two vents are now higher than the tops of the fountains were in January-February of 2025! This has contributed to the increase in the amount of tephra (lava particles from the fountains) reaching over the caldera rim and becoming entrained in winds. Most larger pieces fall in the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, adding to the growing puʻu (hill) on the caldera rim, but smallest pieces (ash and pele’s hair) can be blown farther distances across the island.