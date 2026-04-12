(BIVN) – A Kona man died Saturday after he was pulled from the waters at Lekeleke Bay, commonly known as the End of the World, in the area of Keauhou.

Police are investigating the possible drowning death of 26-year-old Mathen Jackson. A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated and police have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 5:13 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress at Lekeleke Bay, commonly known as the End of the World. According to a witness, the victim and a friend were eating food when Jackson decided to jump off the cliff. He became distressed in the strong current and the friend called 911. The friend and a passerby entered the water to rescue Jackson. They brought Jackson to a nearby tour boat that had responded to the distress call where CPR was initiated and an AED was utilized. The boat transported Jackson to Keauhou Pier where Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel took over life-saving measures and transported Jackson to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased at 6:36 p.m.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kona Patrol Acting Sergeant Reuben Pukahi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253.