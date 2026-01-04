(BIVN) – Police are investigating an assault-turned homicide in Kawaihae on Saturday night, after a woman who was punched while she was sitting in her car later died from her injuries.

The deadly assault stems from a physical altercation that reportedly took place within the Kailapa Hawaiian Homestead community on Saturday evening, Jan. 3, 2026.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Kalo‘Olo‘o Drive in Kawaihae after receiving a report of an unresponsive female inside a vehicle parked in front of the residence. During the investigation, police learned that the woman, later identified as 40-year-old Leah Bannister of Kurtistown, had reportedly been involved in a physical altercation at the residence with several other individuals. Police further learned that following the altercation, Bannister entered a Nissan SUV and accelerated in the direction of a minor female and an adult male. Bannister then reportedly continued forward and collided with a nearby parked vehicle occupied by two children. The Nissan SUV then reversed a short distance before a man, identified as 38-year-old Heʻenalu Luta, reportedly approached the driver-side window and punched Bannister, causing her to lose consciousness. Bannister was transported by Hawai‘i Fire Department medics to Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital in serious condition, and Luta was arrested for first-degree assault. Following consultation with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, it was determined that, based on the circumstances of the incident, Luta be released pending further investigation. However, police reclassified the case as a homicide after Bannister succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital at 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Bradley Llanes of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section via email at bradley.llanes@hawaiipolice.gov or the police department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.