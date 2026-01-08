(BIVN) – The Water Restriction Notice for South Kohala has been downgraded to a Water Conservation Notice.

Recent rains have filled the The Department of Water Supply’s Waikoloa Reservoirs to a satisfactory level, allowing for the downgrade, water officials say.

The affected areas include Āhualoa to Waiemi Subdivision, including Honokaia, Pu‘ukapu, Nienie, Waimea, Lālāmilo Farm Lots, portions of Mana Road, portions of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19), Anekona Estates, and Kānehoa Subdivision.

The downgrade, effective immediately and until further notice, means water customers in the affected areas are no longer required to reduce water use by at least 25 percent. Instead, they are being asked to reduce water use by at least 10 percent.