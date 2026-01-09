(BIVN) – High lava fountains are expected at the summit of Kīlauea as early as this weekend, as part of the ongoing eruption at Halemaʻumaʻu within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Katie Mulliken compared the present day lava display to what was seen during the eruption of Kīlauea Iki in 1959:

A series of lava fountains building a cone perched on the crater rim…sounds like the ongoing eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea, but this description could also fit the Kīlauea Iki eruption in 1959. Let’s compare these two episodic lava fountaining eruptions.

An earthquake swarm 35 miles (55 kilometers) beneath Kīlauea in August of 1959 was followed in October by ground swelling indicating that magma was accumulating within the volcano. On November 14, Kīlauea summit region shook for 5 hours as magma made a path to the surface. The eruption began at 8:08 p.m. as a series of small lava fountains on the south wall of Kīlauea Iki Crater, east of Kaluapele (Kīlauea summit caldera). Gradually over the next day, eruptive activity became focused at one vent. For the next week, this vent continued to erupt with lava fountains reaching up to 1,200 feet (380 meters) high. Fallout from the lava fountain—tephra, fragments from volcanic eruptions that are ejected through the air—landed on the crater rim to the southwest, while lava also accumulated within the crater, forming a lava lake. On November 21, the lake of lava within the crater rose above the level of the vent. That evening, the vent abruptly stopped erupting and lava from the lake began to drain back. Over the next 5 days, pāhoehoe ooze outs and crustal overturns continued on the lava lake surface within the crater. The vent crusted over, but the eruption was not over.

Just after midnight on November 26, the eruption resumed. Similar to how some episodes in the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption have been slow to start, episode 2 in 1959 started with low fountains as degassed lava that had drained into the vent was erupted out. Eventually, eruption of fresher and gassier lava was accompanied by higher lava fountains reaching 1,000 feet (305 meters). The second episode lasted less than 24 hours. In total, 17 episodes of lava fountaining occurred at Kīlauea Iki over about a month in 1959. Episode 15 even saw the highest lava fountains ever recorded at Kīlauea: 1,900 feet (580 meters). Tephra fell up to 10 miles (16 kilometers) downwind. Puʻupuaʻi was built as 230 feet (70 meters) of tephra piled on the crater rim, while the crater was filled with 413 feet (126 meters) of lava. During the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption, 140 feet (43 meters) of tephra has accumulated on the crater rim and an average of 223 feet (68 m) of lava has been added to the crater floor.

When lava would drain back after an episode in 1959, it left a “black ledge”—like a bathtub ring—around the crater. During early episodes of the ongoing eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu drainback similarly occurred, but this no longer occurs because the vent topography is now much higher than the surroundings. Following recent episodes in Halemaʻumaʻu, the cone on the crater floor and rim has developed large cracks as portions of the steep and unconsolidated slopes slump downward. This also occurred in 1959, with collapsed parts of the cone being rafted on the lava lake surface during subsequent episodes.