(BIVN) – A Water Restriction Notice has been issued for customers in Hilo’s upper Waiākea Uka area due to a possible main break.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply is requiring all affected customers to reduce water use by at least 25 percent.

The affected areas include Āinaola Drive mauka of Waikahe Road, Hoaka Road mauka of Māla‘ai Road, Māla‘ai Road, Alawaena Street, and Ainakahele Street, including all side roads and lanes.

Officials say the restriction is necessary to maintain water in its upper storage tank while Water Supply locates the possible main break and then repairs it.

According to the department, water use can be reduces by taking the following steps: