(BIVN) – Kīlauea continues to build to another anticipated episode of high lava fountaining at the summit, although the Hawaiʻi island volcano has maintained a steady precursory phase of intermittent, low-level activity for over a day.

UPDATE – (9:30 a.m.) – “Activity has decreased this morning to about one overflow per hour from the south vent and only spattering from the (north) vent,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Sunday morning. “Kīlauea summit region showed deflation on tiltmeter UWD since about 4 p.m. yesterday. The prolonged precursory activity has extended the forecast window for the onset of episode 40 high fountaining from now to January 17.”

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH, with all activity confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Throughout the day on Saturday, the north and south vents produced vigorous spatter, dome fountains, and lava overflows.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has not yet issued a Volcanic Activity Notice for episode 40. Scientists noted on Saturday that high lava fountains could begin at any time.

UPDATE – (9:30 a.m.) – From the USGS HVO on Sunday morning: