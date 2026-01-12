(BIVN) – Episode 40 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is underway, and lava fountains are growing steadily higher.

The latest episode began at 8:22 a.m. on Monday morning, and is a part of the same eruption that started over one year ago at the caldera within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The most recent measurement at the time of this posting had the fountain from the north vent over 800 feet high. Unlike other recent episodes in which the lava erupted at an incline, today’s fountain is vertical.

The gas plume is reaching over 13,000 feet above ground level. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says that at higher altitudes, the plume is moving to the southeast. Tephra is falling on the western and southern rim of the rater.

The sulfur dioxide emission rate has increased with the activity, and is estimated to be in the range of 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes per day.

A radio alert message was issued by the Hawaii County Civil Defense.

“Elevated gas levels and tephra (fine glass particles that may irritate the skin and eyes) are present in the area and downwind of the eruption,” the civil defense message stated. “Avoid the area if you have sensitivities or other respiratory conditions.”

“Due to light winds, communities closest to the eruption may be affected,” the civil defense message said. “Take necessary precautions to limit your exposure. On roadways, beware of tephra, which may reduce visibility, and enhanced traffic congestion.”

Emergency officials said there are no other threats to the community at this time.

This sustained fountaining was preceded by lengthy precursory activity at the summit. This included intermittent spatter, and short lava flows. At times, dome fountains fed large lava flows on the crater floor. This stage of low-level activity continued for several days as the rate of inflation decreased, leading to the current phase of episode 40.

High lava fountains are expected to last for several hours before the episode comes to an end.

The USGS Alert Level for Kilauea remains at WATCH, with all activity confined to the summit caldera within the national park.

UPDATE – Episode 40 ended abruptly at 6:04 p.m. HST on January 12 after 9.7 hours of continuous lava fountaining.