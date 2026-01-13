(BIVN) – Water service will be temporarily shut-off in Wāiakea Uka on Wednesday, January 14th.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the water will be turned off from 9 a.m. to noon in order to make emergency repairs to a water main.
Last week, the department issued a Water Restriction Notice for customers in Hilo’s upper Waiākea Uka area due to the main break.
Officials say the affected area includes Āinaola Drive mauka of Waikahe Road, Hoaka Road mauka of Māla‘ai Road, Māla‘ai Road, Alawaena Street, and Ainakahele Street, including all side roads and lanes.
“Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned, during which time you may notice turbid and/or discolored water,” the water department informed customers. “You may also notice trapped air in your plumbing, which will be released as you initially use water.”
The water department continued:
Affected customers are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect your property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be damaged if automatically energized during the water shutoff.
Also, affected customers should set aside drinking water ahead of time to meet their businesses’ and household’s essential water needs until normal service resumes.
Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. If you have any questions, please call Mr. Daniel Taka, Jr., District Supervisor, at (808) 961-8790.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Water will be temporarily turned off in Wāiakea Uka from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, January 14, in order to make emergency repairs to a water main.