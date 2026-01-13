(BIVN) – Water service will be temporarily shut-off in Wāiakea Uka on Wednesday, January 14th.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the water will be turned off from 9 a.m. to noon in order to make emergency repairs to a water main.

Last week, the department issued a Water Restriction Notice for customers in Hilo’s upper Waiākea Uka area due to the main break.

Officials say the affected area includes Āinaola Drive mauka of Waikahe Road, Hoaka Road mauka of Māla‘ai Road, Māla‘ai Road, Alawaena Street, and Ainakahele Street, including all side roads and lanes.

“Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned, during which time you may notice turbid and/or discolored water,” the water department informed customers. “You may also notice trapped air in your plumbing, which will be released as you initially use water.”

The water department continued: