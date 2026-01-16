(BIVN) – The reopening of the playground at Arthur L. Greenwell Park in South Kona will be held on Saturday, January 17th, at 11 a.m.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to attend the event, which will include a blessing and refreshments.

According to the County:

The playground in Captain Cook was completely renovated starting in August 2025 and features all new play equipment, including spinners, a large basket swing, and various challenging climbing structures. In addition, a new synthetic turf safety surfacing system was installed, and walkways were reconfigured, resulting in a playground that meets Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards.

“We are committed to improving play and recreational opportunities for keiki across our island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “This important investment in Arthur L. Greenwell Park provides high-quality equipment that is designed to last, and we invite families to join us on Saturday to celebrate and enjoy the new upgraded playground.”

Arthur L. Greenwell Park is located at 82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook