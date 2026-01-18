(BIVN) – The summit of Kīlauea volcano could be only a few days away from its next high lava fountaining episode.

Based on the current rate of inflation, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday said models indicate episode 41 in the ongoing eruption could occur sometime between January 20th and January 25th.

Sporadic earthquake swarm activity continues at the summit, and although it is unclear if the seismicity will affect future eruptive activity, so far it has not had a significant impact on the overall inflation trend.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update posted on Saturday morning:

Overnight webcam views show consistent glow from the south vent and weak sporadic glow from the north vent. Seismic tremor spikes gradually became more ragged yesterday and were replaced by relatively constant tremor before midnight yesterday. Constant low-level tremor continues this morning. Small seismic swarms continue at the summit, with one at 4:10 PM HST, January 16th and another this morning at 5:07 AM HST. Both were beneath the southeast part of Halemaʻumaʻu and lasted for 10-20 minutes. While the swarm earthquakes were close in time, the locations were spread fairly widely. There was also a magnitude 2.2 earthquake south of Halemaʻumaʻu at 8:22 AM HST this morning, but it is uncertain if this was related to the earlier activity. All of the detected earthquakes in swarms have been less than magnitude-2, with most being magnitude-1 or smaller and 0.5 to 2 miles (1-3 kilometers) deep. The swarms are related to migrating magmatic pressure within the summit region but their impact on the next episode of fountaining, if any, is unknown at this time. See this Information Statement for more details: USGS Volcano Notice – DOI-USGS-HVO-2026-01-15T06:34:34+00:00 Since the end of episode 40, the UWD tiltmeter has recorded 10 microradians of inflationary tilt, with an increase of 1.2 microradians in the past 24 hours. Summit tiltmeters began recording slightly deflationary tilt during the 5 AM HST swarm, before flattening. Other summit swarms have been associated with tilt drops, but the changes during the 5 AM HST swarm were longer and more gradual than previously. The summit SO2 emission rate was last measured on January 15, at 1550 tonnes per day, which is within the typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes of SO2 per day observed during previous eruptive pauses and is considerably lower than rates observed during fountaining episodes.