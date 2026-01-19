(BIVN) – There were two seismic swarms reported at the summit of Kīlauea in the last 24 hours. Both swarms caused minor tilt drops, scientists say, but there was no impact to the ongoing eruption, which remains paused. Also, no significant activity has been noted along the volcano’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

A seismic swarm with about 20 small earthquakes began at 2:58 a.m. HST and lasted for about 30 to 40 minutes, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted Monday morning. A smaller swarm occurred just prior to 4 p.m. HST on Sunday.

On Sunday, before the two latest swarms occurred, the Observatory noted swarm activity “appears to be dropping at the summit, with only two weak clusters of 5 earthquakes.”

“The swarms are related to migrating magmatic pressure within the summit region but their impact on the next episode of fountaining, if any, is unknown at this time,” the scientists said.

Also on Sunday, scientists reported the forecast for the next lava fountaining episode (episode 41) is between January 21 to 25, based on inflation models.

“This forecast is subject to change, however, depending on changes in behavior of the volcano,” the USGS HVO continues to remind.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH. Currenty, all activity is confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.