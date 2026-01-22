(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, and unusual seismicity continues, as the next episode of lava fountaining nears.

On Thursday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported episode 41 is forecast to start between January 23 and January 25, based on current inflationary tilt models.

The earthquake swarms that were recorded earlier this week have transitioned into longer periods of elevated “micro-seismicity”, which scientists say coincided with brief deflationary tilt of about 0.5 microradians. Still, since the end of episode 40, “the UWD tiltmeter has recorded 16.2 microradians of inflationary tilt, with net 1.8 microradians of inflation over the past 24 hours,” the Observatory says.

From the USGS HVO summit observations posted on Thursday:

Overnight webcam views of Halemaʻumaʻu showed consistent strong glow from both the north and south vents, with several brief instances of weak spattering from the north vent. Constant low-level tremor continues this morning. Two multi-hour periods of elevated micro-seismicity occurred over the past day, the first starting around 6:00 p.m. HST yesterday evening and the second starting around 2:00 a.m. HST this morning. However, neither period saw earthquake activity as strong as the swarms earlier this week and only four earthquakes were large enough (all were about magnitude 1) to be located over the past 24 hours. Earthquake locations continue to be spread fairly widely beneath the southeast part of Halemaʻumaʻu, as the swarms are related to migrating magmatic pressure within the summit region. Their impact on the next episode of lava fountaining, if any, is unknown at this time. For more information see prior Daily Updates and this Information Statement for more details: USGS Volcano Notice – DOI-USGS-HVO-2026-01-15T06:34:34+00:00. Since the end of episode 40, the UWD tiltmeter has recorded 16.2 microradians of inflationary tilt, with net 1.8 microradians of inflation over the past 24 hours. Both periods of elevated seismicity over the past day coincided with brief deflationary tilt of about 0.5 microradians each. The sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit was last measured on January 14 at 1,550 tonnes per day, which is within the typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes of SO2 per day observed during previous eruptive pauses. This is considerably lower than rates observed during lava fountaining episodes.