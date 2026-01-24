UPDATE – (8:30 p.m.) – Episode 41 ended abruptly at 7:29 pm HST on Saturday evening. “North vent fountaining ended at 7:26 pm, and south vent followed suit 3 minutes later,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated. “Tephra fall may continue for several hours as ash settles out of the atmosphere.”



Highway 11 and the park entrance are open, the National Park Service says. “Crater Rim Drive West is open to Kilauea Military Camp. East Crater Rim Drive and other areas remain closed due to debris on the road. Drive with extreme caution and follow ranger directions,” park officials say.

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was temporarily closed on Saturday, due to the unsafe conditions associated with episode 41 in the ongoing Kilauea summit eruption.

Volcanic rocks from the eruption were raining down over the public viewing areas, as well as buildings, trails and roads.

Highway 11 was also closed between mile marker 24 and 32, due to falling tephra – a glassy material that usually shatters on impact with the ground. The closures resulted in long traffic-backups on the road.

The National Park Service told visitors, “do not attempt to enter the park entrance at this time”, and rangers were directing visitors at the summit to exit the park.

Officials noted the Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp remained open for their guests.

“In conjunction with the eruption of Kilauea Volcano, the National Weather Service has issued an Ashfall Warning for Ka’u, Puna, South and North Hilo Districts and the interior of Hawaii Island through Sunday morning,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in an updated message.

Due to the Ashfall Warning, those in impact areas were advised to take the following safety precautions:

Avoid exposure to skin, eyes, and respiratory system.

Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimize exposure.

Close doors and windows and stay indoors where possible and until it is safe to go outside.

If you have a water catchment systems, temporarily disconnect the gutters feeding into the tank. Do not reconnect the system until the volcanic hazards have passed and the ash and debris are washed off the roof, out of the gutters, and lines.

Use caution when clearing rooftops of ash.

A quick note on lava fountain heights for this eruption: The USGS revised the estimated peak fountain heights first reported at 1,640 feet, or 500 meters, down to around 1,500 feet, or 460 meters. Which would mean these lava fountains would fall just short of the record heights for this current eruption, that began just over one year ago.