(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

“Summit inflation and seismic tremor continued over the past 24 hours,” wrote the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Wednesday. “Based on preliminary data, the current forecast for the onset of episode 42 lava fountaining is between February 9 and 20.”

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

From the USGS HVO daily update: