(BIVN) – The Zonta Club of Hilo will bestow the Rose Award of Excellence to Elena Cabatu and Breeani Kobayashi-Kualiʻi next month.

The gala event will take place at Hilo Hawaiian Hotel’s Moku‘ola Ballroom on Monday, March 9, and will coincide with International Women’s Day.

The event will start at 5 p.m. with a no-host cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by dinner and the awards program, organizers say.

“The Rose Award recognizes women in our community who have made a significant impact on the lives of others through their employment, volunteer activities, and associations.” said club president Laurie Higashi. “In 2026, we are thrilled to honor two outstanding female leaders.”

From the Zonta Club of Hilo: