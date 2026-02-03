(BIVN) – The Zonta Club of Hilo will bestow the Rose Award of Excellence to Elena Cabatu and Breeani Kobayashi-Kualiʻi next month.
The gala event will take place at Hilo Hawaiian Hotel’s Moku‘ola Ballroom on Monday, March 9, and will coincide with International Women’s Day.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a no-host cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by dinner and the awards program, organizers say.
“The Rose Award recognizes women in our community who have made a significant impact on the lives of others through their employment, volunteer activities, and associations.” said club president Laurie Higashi. “In 2026, we are thrilled to honor two outstanding female leaders.”
From the Zonta Club of Hilo:
Born and raised in Hilo, Cabatu has built a career rooted in service, advocacy, and connection to community. As Director of Marketing, Legislative & Public Affairs at Hilo Benioff Medical Center, she leads communication strategy, government relations, and community engagement—advocating for healthcare access, public health initiatives, and funding to strengthen Hawaiʻi Island’s hospitals and clinics.
Kobayashi-Kualiʻi is a respected Hawaiʻi Island leader, business owner, and community advocate whose work bridges hospitality, health, education, and sustainability. She is general manager of SCP Hilo Hotel and president of Hawai‘i Rise Foundation, among other roles. For over 15 years, she has dedicated her career to empowering local families, uplifting vulnerable communities, and creating spaces where Hawaiʻi’s people can thrive.
The award dinner is also a fundraiser for the Zonta Club of Hilo Foundation, which offers scholarships and awards for young women, a conference on confidence-building for middle school girls, Pay-it-Forward micro-grants to local women-owned businesses, women’s and girls’ advocacy, and more.
Tickets are $125 per person ($50 of which is tax deductible). Reserved tables of eight are available for $2,000 gold sponsors (VIP seating) and $1,500 mahogany sponsors. Tickets and sponsor tables are available online at tinyurl.com/RoseAward2026. Checks can be mailed to Zonta Club of Hilo Foundation, P.O. Box 1915, Hilo, HI 96721-1915.
Zonta Club of Hilo is a member of Zonta International, whose mission is to build a better world for women and girls. For more information, visit www.zontahilo.org or email foundation@zontahilo.org.
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Elena Cabatu and Breeani Kobayashi-Kualiʻi will receive the Rose Award of Excellence from the Zonta Club of Hilo in March.