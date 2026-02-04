(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, as the Hawaiʻi island volcano builds to its next episode of high lava fountaining.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports seismic tremor has continued over the past few days. On Tuesday, scientists said “pulses of increased tremor beneath the summit correlated with periods of increased brightness at the south vent, suggesting that gas pistoning is probably occurring within that conduit.”

“Areas near Kīlauea summit including Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities have been experiencing higher than usual levels of vog (volcanic air pollution) due to ongoing light and variable winds,” the scientists noted on Tuesday.

Summit inflation continues, and the most recent forecast for the onset of episode 42 lava fountaining is between February 11 and 16. The Observatory says the forecast window will be refined as more data become available.

From the most recent update by the USGS HVO: