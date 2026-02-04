UPDATE – (5 p.m.) – Both the High Surf Warning for west-facing shores and High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island have been extended until 6 a.m. Thursday.



“Although the extra large northwest swell is now declining, surf along exposed north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauai, Oʻahu, Molokai, north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of the Big Island will remain at warning levels this evening and tonight,” the National Weather Service stated, early Wednesday evening. “Surf along these shores is expected to lower to advisory levels Thursday. Additionally, advisory level surf will remain possible along north facing shores of the Big Island through tonight.”

(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning was in place for West Hawaiʻi beaches through most of Wednesday, with a High Surf Advisory in place for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense warned beachgoers that the “large breaking surf, significant shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death,” and reported the following closures:

Honaunau Boat Ramp

Kahaluʻu Beach Park

Laʻaloa (Magic Sands) Beach Park

Mahukona Wharf

The 8 to 12 feet high surf along the Kona coast is expected to lower to 6 to 8 feet by Wednesday afternoon. The High Surf Warning is expected to be in place until 6 p.m. HST.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service reports: