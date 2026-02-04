(BIVN) – A Water Restriction Notice has been issued for all Department of Water Supply customers in an area of South Kohala, due to “a prolonged lack of rainfall and ongoing dry conditions”.

A Water Restriction Notice requires affected customers to reduce water use by at least 25 percent. Irrigation customers are required to reduce water use by at least 50 percent, water officials say.

The affected areas are Āhualoa to Waiemi Subdivision, including Honokaia, Pu‘ukapu, Nienie, Waimea Town, Lālāmilo Farm Lots, portions of Mana Road, portions of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19), Anekona Estates, and Kānehoa Subdivision.

The Water Restriction Notice replaces the less-severe Water Conservation Notice that has been in effect since the end of April 2025.

The Department of Water Supply says customers can conserve water by taking the following steps:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported the South Kohala area was experiencing D1 Moderate Drought and d2 Severe Drought conditions. Maunakea is under D3 Extreme Drought.