(BIVN) – Several new weather alerts were issued for Hawaiʻi island on Saturday evening, as a cold front is slowly moved over the Alenuihaha Channel towards the Big Island.

A Flash Flood Warning was in place for North Kohala and Hāmākua, where rain was reported to be falling at a rate of 4 to 5 inches per hour. The heaviest rain was said to be falling in and around Honokaʻa.



UPDATE – (7:50 p.m.) – A landslide was reported on Highway 19 near the 36 mile marker in Paʻauilo. Police asked motorists to avoid the area for the next 4 hours, and said there would be a traffic contraflow.

“All residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain on the alert for possible flooding conditions,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a radio message. “Move to high ground as necessary.”

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the remainder of Hawaiʻi island, as the potential for heavy rainfall, possible thunderstorms and flash flooding will continue through Monday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning has also been issued for parts of Hawaiʻi island. Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected between Sunday morning and Monday evening.

“Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” the National Weather Service stated. “Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.”

The Winter Storm Watch for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa has also been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 10 to 16 inches, are possible. Southerly winds could gust as high as 45 mph, making travel “very difficult to impossible” at the higher elevations.

The American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region said it is prepared to respond should the need arise. “With the forecasted heavy wind and rain, the Red Cross encourages everyone to make an emergency preparedness plan that covers 14 days, keep an emergency kit in the vehicle, listen to safety messages from local officials, and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice,” said Molly Schmidt, Regional Executive for the Pacific Islands Region, in a news release.