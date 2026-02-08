(BIVN) – A man died after crashing an all-terrain vehicle, or ATV, late Saturday night in Honoka‘a.

Police report the single-vehicle crash occurred on Mud Lane, about a half mile west of Honoka‘a–Waipi‘o Road, at 11:35 p.m. on February 7th.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

According to investigators, the man was operating a Honda four-wheel all-terrain vehicle while towing a trailer and traveling north when he lost control. The operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected as the ATV overturned and pinned beneath the vehicle. He was found unresponsive at the scene.

Fire and medical personnel determined the man was beyond life-saving measures. He was pronounced deceased at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. His identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing this investigation. At this time, speed, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in this collision.