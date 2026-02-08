(BIVN) – All Hawaiʻi state parks and forest reserves will be closed on Monday due to anticipated severe weather conditions.

Governor Josh Green announced on Sunday that all schools and non-essential state services will be closed on Monday. Damaging winds and heavy rains are expected as strong to gale-force trade winds whip across the island chain.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

Until further notice, forest reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, natural area reserves, Na Ala Hele hiking trails, game management areas and campgrounds are closed. Officers with DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and state parks staff are working to move out all campers and hikers. Those in remote locations who may face dangerous surf, flooding or road conditions are advised to shelter in place. DLNR is asking for everyone’s cooperation with this announcement of area closures. People are advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge or high surf. Residents and visitors are advised to follow instructions of the State Civil Defense and County Civil Defense agencies regarding preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge. Issuance of all state forest camping and state park camping permits has been suspended until further notice.

All solid waste facilities and most Hawaiʻi County park facilities, including all beach parks, will also be closed on Monday, officials say. Some gymnasiums and community centers will function as shelters. They are:

Waimea Community Center, 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Waimea.

Ikuo Hisaoka Gymnasium, 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaau.

Honokaʻa Sports Complex Gym, 45-541 Lehua St. Honokaʻa.

Papāʻaloa Park Community Center, 35-1994 Government Main Road, Papāʻaloa

A High Surf Warning has been issued for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island, from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Kaʻū, through Tuesday. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for most of Hawaiʻi island, and a Flood Watch is in place for the entire Big Island.