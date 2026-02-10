(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island is paused, and a period of deflationary tilt has delayed the anticipated start of the next episode of high lava fountaining.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says episode 42 is now forecast to begin sometime between February 12 and 15, based on current models of summit deformation. Summit inflation switched to deflation Monday morning, and deflation continued until just before noon on Tuesday.

From the USGS HVO on Tuesday morning, before the deflation leveled-off:

Summit Observations: Moderate glow was visible at the south and north vents overnight in the webcams. Seismic tremor continued over the past 24 hours and has been relatively steady over the past day. Earthquake activity was low. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) showed the onset of deflationary tilt yesterday morning, and deflation continues today. Total deflation in the past day is slightly over 2.5 microradians. This deflation interrupts the inflationary trend since the end of episode 41, with a total of 24.7 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of that episode. The sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit was last measured on February 2 at 5,172 tonnes per day, which is slightly higher than the typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes of SO2 per day observed during previous eruptive pauses. This is considerably lower than rates observed during lava fountaining episodes. This morning, webcams show that the plume from the summit vents is being carried to the southwest. The National Weather Service forecast indicates north northeast winds at 24-29 mph this morning, decreasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.