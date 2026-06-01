Brown Water Advisory Issued for Hilo Bay, Hāmākua Coast

(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory was issued on Monday for Hilo Bay and the Hāmākua coast.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch said is telling beach users to stay out of waters “that appear brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain, even if a Brown Water Advisory has not been issued in the area.”

“After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels,” the health officials stated. “The Department recommends staying out of these affected waters for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.”

The public should also avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria.

There was a Flood Advisory in place for the same East Hawaiʻi coast for part of the day on Monday.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, with surf expected to rise up to 8 to 12 feet from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.