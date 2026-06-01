Record-Breaking Eruption Episode 48 Begins At Kīlauea Summit

UPDATE – (7:45 a.m.) – Ash and tephra up to several inches in diameter, as well as strands of Pele’s hair, were reported at the Uēkahuna overlook in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said tephra is also falling on Highway 11 near and west of the Nāmakanipaio campground between mile marker 32 and 34.

“Fine ash and Peleʻs hair has been reported from Volcano village, Mauna Loa Estates, and Ohia Estates to the northeast of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” the Observatory noted.

“Sulfur dioxide gas has not been reported with this tephra fall,” the USGS HVO stated. “Satellite data show most of the gas is carried away in the high plume.”



The north vent lava fountain appears to have reached it peak eruption height at more than 650 ft high (200 m), based on seismic and deformation signals. The Observatory says the episode will likely continue for many more hours.

(BIVN) – Episode 48 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption started at 4:40 a.m. HST on Monday morning, June 1, after days of precursory lava activity.

As of 6 a.m., lava fountains from the north vent were reaching heights over 500 to 650 feet above the vent. All lava activity remains confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

“The plume from this eruption is currently reaching 24,000 feet above sea level,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in a Volcanic Activity Notice issued just before 6 a.m. HST. “Ground-level sensors near the eruptive vents indicate that winds are blowing from the northeast direction, and could potentially disperse tephra to the southwest. The National Weather Service indicates winds are from the south at 10,000 to 20,000 feet above sea level, and could potentially disperse tephra to the north.”

The National Weather Service has issued an Ashfall Advisory for East Hawaiʻi until noon. The advisory mentioned possible impacts in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and areas to the north and northeast, including the communities of Volcano and Mountain View.

“The public will be affected by a limited hazard extent,” the National Weather Service stated. “Varying levels of tephra, including ash, Pele’s hair and other lightweight pumice may fall downwind of the eruption. These small particles are eye and respiratory irritants, but will have low level impacts for most people.”

“If you live near National Park, Mountain View, or Pahoa, expect ashfall and take the necessary precautions such as closing windows and doors and wearing masks, gloves, and eye protection,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a radio message. “Cover or disconnect water catchment systems to protect your water supply.”

“Please drive with caution in and around the Park as there will be pedestrians and vehicles along the roadway,” the emergency officials added.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH and the Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.

Episode 48 breaks the record for the most lava fountaining episodes ever recorded during a Kīlauea eruption. The record had been tied at 47 episodes, and was shared with the initial phase of the Pu‘u‘ō‘ō eruption from 1983 to 1986.

The current Kīlauea summit eruption began in December 2024.