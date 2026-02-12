(BIVN) – The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo will be celebrating Black History Month with a series of free community events throughout February.

This year’s theme, “A Century of Black History Commemorations,” honors the 100th anniversary of Negro History Week, established by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926, which has since grown into Black History Month, the University says.

Various events will spotlight African American contributions, “while exploring the often-overlooked connections between Black and Hawaiian cultures”, organizers say.

Events include:

Mookini Library Exhibition highlighting African American contributions in Hawai‘i, on display throughout February

highlighting African American contributions in Hawai‘i, on display throughout February Black History Month Film Series on Wednesdays at 5.30 PM in UCB 100 — Black Trailblazers in Sport Film Series featuring prominent Black figures who broke down barriers in athletics.

Wednesday, February 18: “Ali” — Muhammad Ali, more than a boxer, a global icon of conviction and courage

Wednesday, February 25: “Althea” — Althea Gibson, the girl from Harlem who fought through segregation to become the Queen of Tennis

Tuesday, February 24, 5:00 PM in UCB 127: Māhealani Uchiyama will share her research on Pōpoloheno – Songs of Resilience & Joy. Pōpoloheno highlights the historical bonds between Hawaiian and African cultures, recognizing shared values, struggles, and resilience. This project seeks to challenge misrepresentations, deepen cultural understanding, and create a lasting musical tribute to Black history in Hawai'i.

All events are free and open to the public.