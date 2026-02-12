(BIVN) – Police are investigating the recent theft of a wallet in Kona, and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was caught on surveillance footage.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, police responded to a report of a stolen wallet in the parking lot of a big-box store in the 73-5600 block of Maiau Street. The victim later used a tracking device located inside the wallet to trace it to the area near a retail business in the 73-4300 block of Hawaiʻi Belt Road in Kailua-Kona. At 4:40 p.m. that same day, surveillance footage captured an unknown man discarding the stolen wallet into a recycling bin. The wallet was later recovered; however, two credit cards had been removed.

Police ask anyone with information about this investigation to contact Kona Patrol Officer Alysa Gamache at alysa.gamache@hawaiipolice.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.