(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for much of Hawaiʻi island, and the Hawaiian Electric company has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) watch for South Kohala where there is an increased risk for wildfire.

Customers in South Kohala, as well as those on Maui County, “are urged to initiate their own emergency plans should a Public Safety Power Shutoff be necessary, and to prepare for the possibility of extended power outages tomorrow through Thursday,” Hawaiian Electric stated. High winds, low humidity levels and ongoing drought conditions are occurring in the area.

According to Hawaiian Electric, the PSPS emergency response plan includes:

Closely monitoring weather

Coordinating with state and county emergency response officials

Pre-positioning Hawaiian Electric crews and their equipment at strategic locations to speed restoration

Urging customers to prepare for possible power outages with safety as their main focus

The National Weather Service says east winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected in North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Kaʻū, and the lower elevation interior.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for east-facing shores. Large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet are possible along beaches from North Kohala to Kaʻū.