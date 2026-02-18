(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, as the Hawaiʻi island volcano builds to its next episode of high lava fountaining.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Tuesday that preliminary models suggest the likely forecast window for the onset of episode 43 lava fountaining is March 2nd to 14th. “Additional data are needed to narrow down the forecast window,” the Observatory added.

Episode 42 occurred on February 15th, and lasted nearly 10 hours. All lava activity remains confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday: