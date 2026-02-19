(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has discontinued the Wind Advisory for Hawaiʻi island, but has continued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores.

With the cancellation of the Wind Advisory, Hawaiian Electric says it has ended its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch for North and South Kohala.

Earlier this week, east winds of 25 to 35 mph were reported, with gusts up to 60 mph. The strong winds, low relative humidity, and existing dry conditions prompted Hawaiian Electric to consider initiating a Public Safety Power Shutoff for the Kohala area, due to the increased risk of wild fire.

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service wrote:

… surface observations show that breezy trade winds are continuing to prevail across the islands, particularly across the typical wind-prone areas of Maui County and the Big Island, as strong high pressure remains centered far north of the state. With that said, winds have largely decreased to slightly below advisory levels, and are expected to continue a gradual decline throughout the day today as the high to our north weakens. Therefore, the Wind Advisory that was previously in effect for portions of Oahu through the Big Island has been cancelled with this morning`s forecast updates. As far as precipitation is concerned, showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas for the next couple of days, with showers and areas of low clouds embedded within the trades.

The strong trade winds will keep rough conditions and advisory level surf in place along east facing shores, the National Weather Service reported. Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet will be possible until 6 p.m. this evening.