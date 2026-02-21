(BIVN) – Registration for Kaukau 4 Keiki, Hawaiʻi island’s largest community-based summer meal program for children, opens this week.

Vibrant Hawaiʻi is encouraging Big Island families to register early. The online application window opens on Monday, February 23, at 6 a.m. HST.



Registration will remain open through March 1st at 11:59 p.m.

From a Vibrant Hawaiʻi news release:

Since launching in 2021, Kaukau 4 Keiki has provided thousands of healthy, locally sourced meals to keiki across Hawaiʻi County during the summer months—ensuring children continue to have consistent access to nutritious food when school is out of session.

“We recognize that summer can bring added pressure for families when it comes to feeding their children, and we hope this year’s program provides steady support and reminds our island’s keiki that they are deeply loved and supported by their community,” said Janice Ikeda, CEO of Vibrant Hawaiʻi.

Children ages 18 and under, and individuals age 19 and over who are enrolled in a school program for persons with disabilities, are eligible to participate. Participants may not be enrolled in another USDA summer meal program, including DOE Summer Meals.