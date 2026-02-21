(BIVN) – A three-year-old Waikoloa girl died on Friday evening, after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a residential complex.
Police say they are not releasing the toddler’s name due to her age.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
At approximately 7:12 p.m., Hawai‘i Island police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the parking lot of a residential complex off Waikoloa Road (Highway 191). A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by a 26-year-old Waikoloa woman, was reversing in the parking lot when the toddler ran behind the vehicle and was struck.
The child sustained critical injuries and was transported to Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.
Police do not believe that speed, alcohol, and/or drugs are factors in this collision. The investigation is ongoing.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a major traffic collision investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to please contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or via email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
