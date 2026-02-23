(BIVN) – The 2026 Spring Bearded Turkey Hunting Season on Hawaiʻi island is set to begin at the start of next month.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a news release on Monday, reminding Big Island hunters that the bearded turkey season opens on Sunday, March 1. The hunting season is for bearded turkeys only, and will run for 46 consecutive days through Wednesday, April 15.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR provided this information on the hunting locations:

The DLNR also shared this information on bag limits and tags: