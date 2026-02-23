(BIVN) – The 2026 Spring Bearded Turkey Hunting Season on Hawaiʻi island is set to begin at the start of next month.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a news release on Monday, reminding Big Island hunters that the bearded turkey season opens on Sunday, March 1. The hunting season is for bearded turkeys only, and will run for 46 consecutive days through Wednesday, April 15.
The Hawaiʻi DLNR provided this information on the hunting locations:
The DLNR also shared this information on bag limits and tags:
The daily bag limit will be three bearded turkeys per hunter, with a season bag limit of three. All hunters must have a current unused turkey tag in their possession while hunting. Tags are currently $5 per tag for residents and $20 per tag for nonresidents. Turkey tags are nontransferable. Traditional tags must be fastened with snaps. Printed tags must be placed in a sealable plastic bag and secured tightly around the neck or leg of any bird taken immediately after the kill. Tags may be purchased in person at the Hilo Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) office or online.
