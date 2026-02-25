(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning that was in effect for north and east-facing shores of Hilo, Hāmākua, Puna, and North Kohala has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Wednesday morning the Hilo Bayfront Highway is now open, following yesterday’s closure due to high surf and debris.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation says Kolekole Beach Park is open as of Wednesday morning. However, beach parks in Hilo – from the Bayfront to Richardson Ocean Park in Keaukaha – remain closed due to surf impacts.

Under the High Surf Advisory, the National Weather Service says surf heights in affected area are expected to reach 10 to 14 feet through the morning, then drop to 8 to 12 feet in the afternoon.

The High Surf Advisory that was in effect for a portion of West Hawaiʻi has been discontinued.

The National Weather Service’s Marine Weather Statement also continues for moderate to heavy surges in north facing harbors, mainly in Hilo and Kahului.