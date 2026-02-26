(BIVN) – The Jade Palace 2 restaurant in Kona has been authorized to reopen, after it was issued a red “closed” placard last week.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch reported Thursday that it issued the Palani Road restaurant a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on February 24.

Jade Palace 2, operated by Minh Tuan Tran, was shut down on February 19th after inspectors found “an abundant amount of live and dead cockroaches throughout the facility including in food and on food-contact surfaces,” as well as other food safety violations.

The health department required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Increase professional pest control operator services and submit the service report to the DOH;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites;

Retrain employees on proper food organization and date marking; and

Have the mechanical dishwasher repaired.

During the follow-up inspection, the DOH Food Safety Branch “determined that all corrective actions had been completed.”

The same restaurant was closed by health officials in May 2025 due to “an active cockroach infestation” and other issues. The eatery was allowed to reopen the next day after passing a follow-up inspection.