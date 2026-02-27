(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island remains paused, and scientists calculate the next episode of high lava fountaining, episode 43, is likely more than a week away.

On Thursday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory flew a helicopter over the summit, where steady gas plumes could be seen emitting from the inactive vents. Geologists landed in the caldera to gather samples from the lava that erupted most recently.

Episode 42 occurred on February 15, and lasted just under 10 hours. Lava fountains reached heights of up to 1,300 feet, or 400 meters. Light tephra, mostly of fine ash and Pele’s hair, was reported falling to the southwest of the crater, in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park as well as some towns and villages in Kaʻū.

Once the episode ended, rapid inflation began, indicating another episode was in store. That rate of inflation has since changed. Recently, there have been several periods of deflation. This has delayed the next episode, according to the Observatory, which puts the forecasts window for the onset of episode 43 sometime between March 6th and March 16th.

In the meantime, the Observatory has taken the opportunity to visit and service one of the three webcams located on the crater rim, ensuring a dependable livestream when the next event happens at the active Hawaiʻi island volcano.