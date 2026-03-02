(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, as the Hawaiʻi island volcano continues to slowly build to its next episode of high lava fountaining.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH, and no significant activity has been noted along the volcano’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Monday that preliminary models indicate the forecast window for the onset of episode 43 lava fountaining is sometime between March 8th and March 15th.

“Intermittent glow from the south vent was visible in webcams, but there was no observable glow from the north vent,” the Observatory wrote in a Monday morning update. “This morning, both vents remain quiet and emitting steady gas plumes. Low level seismic tremor continues at the summit. Four small earthquakes less than magnitude 1 were located across the summit region in the past 24 hours.”

Summit tiltmeters continue to record inflation. The Observatory says the UWD tiltmeter has recorded nearly 22.8 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 42 on February 15th.

From the USG HVO analysis published on Monday: