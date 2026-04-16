(BIVN) – A Puna man who pleaded “guilty” to various sexual assault and promoting child abuse charges has been sentenced to a 40-year prison term.

Prosecutors announced that 45 year-old Joseph Donald was sentenced on Wednesday for the incidents that involved two minors, and occurred between February and May 2025.

Back in July 2025, Tibbs entered “guilty” pleas in Hilo Circuit Court to charges of Promoting Child Abuse in the First Degree in Counts 1 and 2 and Sexual Assault in the First Degree in Count 7, 8, 9, and 10. Both Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Promoting Child Abuse in the First Degree are class A felony offenses and carry a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term, prosecutors said.

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen on Thursday:

After hearing arguments, the Court sentenced Tibbs to a forty-year prison term by ordering that the sentences imposed as to each minor be served consecutively. The Court ordered that Counts 1, 7, and 9 be served concurrently for a twenty-year sentence and Counts 2, 8, and 10 be served concurrently for a consecutive twenty-year sentence. Tibbs was also required to register as a sex offender.

According to a Hawaiʻi County Police Department news release issued at the time of Tibb’s arrest in June 2025:

The charges against Tibbs stem from a months-long collaborative investigation between the law enforcement Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, the Hawai‘i Police Department, the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, and Homeland Security Investigations. The Maui Police Department also assisted in recovering and analyzing various electronic devices. In March 2025, law enforcement was first alerted to Tibbs through tips identifying him as being in possession of, and electronically disseminating, various forms of child pornography related material. As the investigation progressed, investigators identified some of the female victims in photos and videos; however, there appear to be additional victims who police have yet to identify. On Thursday morning, May 29, law enforcement arrested Tibbs shortly after he left his Mountain View residence. Following Tibbs’ arrest, police executed a search warrant on his residence where numerous electric devices and various sexual-related evidence was recovered. During the course of this investigation, police determined that Tibbs had allegedly been engaging in sexual conduct with minors for over a period of one year.

“It is my hope that yesterday’s sentencing sends a powerful message to those who betray family trust and prey upon our keiki, that they too will be held accountable for their actions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Waltjen in the Thursday news release. “I want to recognize the efforts, hard work, and dedication of Chief Investigator Pang, Detective Nacino, HPD, the Hawai‘i ICAC Taskforce, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Wolf, our victim advocates and all those who assisted in the investigation and prosecution of this case. Through strong collaboration and shared investment into protecting our community, we will continue to prioritize the identification, investigation, and prosecution of those who sexually abuse and exploit children.”