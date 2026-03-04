(BIVN) – Three adult males were arrested in Kona on Tuesday, after reports of gunshots near a residence on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 1:36 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots heard coming from a residence located on the 75-5000 block of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway.

Upon arrival, officers located three adult males at the residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that firearms were discharged outside the residence, possibly as part of target practice or similar recreational shooting.

The residence is located in close proximity to a school and numerous homes in a nearby subdivision.

As a result of the investigation, all three individuals were arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering.

At this time, police have determined there is no active threat to the school or surrounding community. The investigation remains ongoing.