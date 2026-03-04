(BIVN) – Three adult males were arrested in Kona on Tuesday, after reports of gunshots near a residence on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 1:36 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots heard coming from a residence located on the 75-5000 block of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway.
Upon arrival, officers located three adult males at the residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that firearms were discharged outside the residence, possibly as part of target practice or similar recreational shooting.
The residence is located in close proximity to a school and numerous homes in a nearby subdivision.
As a result of the investigation, all three individuals were arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangering.
At this time, police have determined there is no active threat to the school or surrounding community. The investigation remains ongoing.
Police say anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Aaron Tanaka of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228, or via email at aaron.tanaka@hawaiipolice.gov.
