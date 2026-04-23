(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are investigating the fatal dirt bike crash that occurred Wednesday night in Hilo.

The dirt bike collided with a sedan on West Kawili Street near the Kinoʻole Street intersection.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 10:24 p.m., police responded to a reported collision at the intersection of West Kawili and Kino‘ole Streets. Investigators determined that a yellow and black Suzuki dirt bike was traveling west bound on West Kawili Street when it collided with a gray 2012 Nissan Versa four-door sedan operated by a 22-year-old Hilo woman. The sedan was traveling east bound and turning into a business parking lot in the 70 block of West Kawili Street at the time of collision.

The male driver of the dirt bike was unresponsive at the scene. Police, fire, and medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures; however he was pronounced deceased at 10:45 p.m.

The identity of the dirt bike drover is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. At this time, speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

The driver and two passengers of the Nissan sedan were transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.