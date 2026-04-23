(BIVN) – A Hele-On bus struck a utility pole in Pāhala on Thursday, shearing the pole in half and causing damage to utility wires.

Police say the crash happened on Kamani Street on Thursday afternoon. There were no reported injuries.

According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 12:42 p.m., officers responded to Kamani Street where a Hele-On bus had struck a utility pole. A preliminary investigation determined the bus was traveling west on Kamani Street and pulled onto the shoulder after experiencing mechanical problems. The driver of the bus, a 53-year-old Hilo man, reported that while the bus was parked on the shoulder and he was trying to address the issue with a mechanic, the bus began to roll backwards. He was unable stop the bus, stating that the brakes were inoperable. As a result, the bus struck a utility pole, shearing it in half and causing damage to utility wires. The driver was the sole occupant of the bus at the time of the incident was not injured.

Hawaiian Electric crews responded to the scene, where they worked to replace the damaged pole and restore power.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Israel Mata at 808-939-2520.