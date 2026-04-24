(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense is launching a outreach campaign to help communities across Hawai‘i Island apply for federal assistance to recover from the recent Kona low storms.

The outreach effort begins Friday, April 24th, with a visit to Nā‘ālehu and Pāhala in Kaʻū. Additional stops are planned in Hilo, Puna, North and South Kona, and South Kohala through the end of April.

“The window to apply for assistance is only open for a few weeks,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “We want to make sure everyone in Hawai‘i County who is eligible gets the help they need. If you had trouble applying for assistance online or by phone – or you just aren’t sure how to get started – Civil Defense will be there to help.”

Financial assistance, offered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), provides partial expense reimbursement or low-interest loans under a federal Major Disaster Declaration approved this month by President Donald Trump. The declaration applies to areas of Hawai‘i affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred March 10-24.

“These assistance programs have their own rules and require certain kinds of documentation to prove that losses are eligible, which can be confusing to navigate,” said Talmadge Magno, Civil Defense administrator. “Our staff and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers will be out in the community to answer your questions or connect you with someone who can answer them.”

The full list of upcoming Civil Defense community visits:

Friday, April 24: Nā’ālehu Farmers Market, 95-5572 Mamalahoa Highway, Nā‘ālehu; 10 a.m.-noon.

Friday, April 24: Pāhala Community Center, 96 Kamani St., Pāhala; 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25: Old Airport Events Pavilion, 75-5500 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, April 26: Volcano Cooper Center, 19-4030 Wright Road, Volcano, 6-10 a.m.

Sunday, April 26: Maku‘u Farmers Market, 15-2131 Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road, Pāhoa, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, April 27: SBA Business Recovery Center, Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoʻole Street, Hilo, 10 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday, April 28: Ocean View-Kahuku Park, 92-8598 Paradise Pkwy, Ocean View, 9:30-11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 29: Kona Gospel Chapel, 81-1037 Nani Kupuna Place, Kealakekua, 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, April 30: Waimea Community Center, 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Waimea, 9 a.m.-noon.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has also opened an in-person Business Recovery Center in Hilo, located at 1055 Kinoʻole Street. It is open Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The deadline for the physical damage loan application through SBA is June 10, 2026.

The registration deadline for FEMA assistance is June 14, 2026.

The deadline for the economic injury loan application through SBA is January 7, 2027.