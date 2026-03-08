(BIVN) – Drug charges are now included in the previous arrests of three individuals in Kona, following a reported firearms incident that occurred last week.

On Tuesday, March 3, police responded to a report of gunshots heard coming from outside a residence located on the 75-5000 block of Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway. The residence is situated near the Innovations Public Charter School and adjacent to a residential neighborhood.

Three, 18-year-old males were arrested at the scene, after a preliminary investigation indicated that firearms had been discharged outside the residence, police said, “possibly as part of target practice or similar recreational shooting”. Police determined there was no active threat to the school or surrounding community.

In a Friday update, police identified those arrested, provided details on the firearms investigation, and detailed the new drug charges. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

During the investigation, officers conducted a search of the residence and recovered two handguns and one shotgun. Both handguns had no serial numbers, (commonly known as a ghost guns), and the shotgun was not registered to any of the three individuals. Officers also located a container holding a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, three small zip packets containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, $43,000 in cash, numerous small plastic zip-packets, and a small digital scale. The three individuals arrested were identified as Austin Erickson, Eli Madrigal, and Joshua Ochoa all age 18 and all from Kona.

Following further investigation, Austin Erickson was charged with the following offenses:

Second-degree reckless endangering

Alteration of identification marks prohibited

Manufacturing, purchasing, or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm having no serial number marks prohibited

Second-degree promoting a dangerous drug

First-degree promoting a dangerous drug

Second-degree promoting a detrimental drug

Three counts of registration mandatory

Three counts of permit to acquire firearms

Erickson’s total bail was set at $78,000.

Eli Madrigal was charged with second-degree reckless endangering with bail set at $1,000.

Joshua Ochoa was charged with second-degree reckless endangering and fourth-degree promoting a harmful drug. His bail was set at $2,000.



Police say anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Aaron Tanaka of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228, or via email at aaron.tanaka@hawaiipolice.gov.