(BIVN) – Flash flooding continued on Hawaiʻi island Saturday night, as a powerful kona storm produced hazardous weather impacts across the Hawaiian Islands.

The Flash Flood Warning for Kona, Kaʻū and Puna remains in place. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with additional heavy rainfall moving in from the west,” the National Weather Service stated at 7:44 p.m.



UPDATE – (9:15 p.m.) – The Flash Flood Warning was extended to include the entire Island of Hawaiʻi. “At 9:13 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the entire Big Island of Hawaii,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Several stream gauges remain above flood warning thresholds island-wide. Flash flooding is ongoing with reports of highway closures and flooding in local communities.”

As of 8:45 p.m., Highway 11 in Kaʻū was closed at various points, cutting off the towns of Naʻalehu and Pahala.

Extreme flooding also closed Aliʻi Drive (Aliʻi Bypass), between Halekii Street and Napoʻopoʻo Road in Kona, emergency officials reported. Police also asked motorists to avoid Aliʻi Drive, between Kaʻahumanu Pl. (Kailua Pier) and Sarona Rd. due to flooding.

As of 9 p.m. HST, about 20,400 customers, or 22% of total customers, are without power on Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiian Electric says the majority of the outages are in the Puna area.



A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The County of Hawaiʻi says non-emergency facilities and operations will remain closed Sunday due to the ongoing storm impacts.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Flooding on Highway 11 and mauka roads have isolated the communities of Wood Valley, Pāhala, Nāʻālehu, Green Sands Subdivision, and the Haao Springs Road/Waiohinu area. Residents are asked to shelter in place. Shelters remained open at the Nāʻālehu Community Center and Robert N. Herkes Gym in Pāhala, in addition to other communities across the island. In response to the highway closures, the County opened another shelter at Cooper Center in Volcano to assist residents unable to get home. Hawaiʻi Fire Department (HFD) personnel rescued three residents from a flooded home near Whittington Beach Park who were relocated to the Nāʻālehu shelter on Saturday. HFD also rescued two visitors from a stranded vehicle near South Point. A high-water vehicle from Hawaiʻi National Guard was sent to the Nāʻālehu Fire Station to assist with emergency response.

The closures on Highway 11 are located between mile markers 50 to 62 and 65 to 66. The closures remain in effect. Some areas in Kaʻū received 10-15 inches of rain in 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall was expected to remain in place over Kaʻū through Saturday evening, causing significant flash flooding. On Saturday, heavy rainfall and strong winds also caused road closures and property damage in Puna, Kona and Kohala. Peak wind gusts have occurred between 50 to 60 mph, with a few locations seeing gusts up to 70 mph.

“County of Hawaiʻi crews and our State partners are working hard to reopen roads and keep our residents safe,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “The risk of flash flooding and strong, damaging winds, remain through Sunday, and we urge residents to avoid all non-essential travel for the rest of the weekend.” The closure of County facilities includes park and solid waste facilities, including transfer stations. Please do not leave trash outside of transfer station gates. All Hele-On bus routes and Paratransit services are also cancelled on Sunday. Bands of heavy rain showers will continue to move through Hawaiʻi Island on Sunday. Areas with the highest potential rainfall are in the Kona, Kaʻū, and Kohala districts. Strong wind gusts could continue Sunday, particularly in the Kona and Puna districts.

The following shelters remain open:

Honokaʻa Gym, 45-541 Lehua St. Honokaʻa.

Puʻuʻeo Community Center, 145 Wainaku St., Hilo.

Nāʻālehu Community Center, 95-5635 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Nāʻālehu.

Robert N. Herkes Gym, 96-1219 Kamani St., Pāhala.

Waimea Community Center, 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Waimea.

Ikuo Hisaoka Gymnasium, 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaʻau.

Waikoloa Elementary School cafeteria, 68-1730 Hooko St., Waikoloa.

Kekuaokalani Gym, 75-5500 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona.

Yano Hall, 82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway, Captain Cook.

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-2910 Kauhale St., Pāhoa.

Cooper Center, 19-4030 Wright Road, Volcano.

“Residents and visitors using a shelter should bring their own supplies, including sleeping bags, food, water, necessary medications and pet food,” County officials say. “The shelters, except for Waikoloa Elementary School, are pet friendly. Pets need to be kept in a crate or carrier.”

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