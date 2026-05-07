(BIVN) – The community gathered at St. James’ Episcopal Parish in Waimea on Wednesday to break ground on The Gathering Place.

The future multi-use facility will serve as a “central hub for connection, nourishment, and outreach” in Waimea and across North Hawai‘i.

The Gathering Place will expand local food security efforts, youth programming, and essential services in the North Hawaiʻi region, and include the first certified kitchen available to the public in South Kohala.

The Gathering Place will provide a boost to the longstanding Waimea Community Meal program, which provides an average of 675 free, home-cooked meals to local residents each week.

“After years of prayer, discernment, generosity, planning, and faithful perseverance, we have reached the moment when this long-held vision begins to take physical shape,” said the Rev. David Stout, rector of St. James’ Episcopal Parish, in a recent news release. “The Gathering Place will expand our ability to serve our community through shared meals, ministry partnerships, youth formation, hospitality, and outreach for decades to come. This space will help us live more fully into who God is calling us to be.”

“This groundbreaking belongs to our entire community – from parishioners and partners to the many supporters who have helped bring us to this moment,” Stout added.

The building is expected to be open by next year.